Star Health launches WhatsApp services; to provide policy, claims access to customers

With an aim to provide hassle free services to its customers, Star Health and Allied Insurance, I health insurance company, has today, announced the launch of WhatsApp services for its customers.

Through the social media application, Star Health customers can avail end-to-end service i.e. from purchase of policy to claims with just a few clicks through WhatsApp.

How it works

Customers need only send the message, “Hi” from their WhatsApp number to +91 95976 52225, the Star Health WhatsApp service to quickly avail a policy, file a cashless claim or download policy documents at their convenience and with ease.

The WhatsApp messaging platform’s encryption ensure information received and shared with the customer remains secure and confidential.

The company's presence on WhatsApp is part of its 360-degree support initiative, allowing its customers to interact with it via multiple channels.

Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance said, “WhatsApp enjoys humongous popularity and reach in India, hence we believe it is an ideal platform that would not just help us service our customers better but also better our engagement with them. We believe this would enable us to stay connected with our policyholders anytime and anywhere, especially when they need us the most”.

In addition to WhatsApp messaging, Star Health customers can continue to reach out to the insurer via the company’s Chat assistant -Twinkle, customer care numbers, agents, official website, branch offices and the Star Power App, thus providing a wholesome solution for all customers to easily avail required services through a channel of their choice.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:02 PM IST