StanChart launches platform for instant investment account; all you need to know

Standard Chartered Bank has launched ‘SC Invest’, an online investment platform, aimed at giving clients a complete investment ecosystem at their fingertips.

SC Invest provides an intuitive, customised and end-to-end experience for clients along all ends of the investing spectrum – from the novice first-time investor to the seasoned professional, it said in a press release.

With real-time onboarding, pre-generated investment packs for a client who is just starting out to theme-based mutual fund ideas and reports for the aware investor, SC Invest is available for clients on their mobile apps as well, enabling transactions on-the-go.

The SC Invest platform brings together the following benefits for clients:

Instant investment account setup, real-time for clients with mutual fund KYC

Pre-generated SIP packs for clients based on their risk profile

Ability to pause and resume SIP investments, any time

Comprehensive market insights and reports

Theme-based mutual fund ideas, allowing clients to choose from fund themes as per their preference, e.g. index funds, blue-chip funds, tax-saver funds etc

Ability to monitor and control their complete mutual fund portfolio, including Demat holdings at one place

RM-assisted transactions, authorised by clients through OTP

Samrat Khosla, Managing Director & Head of Wealth, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “SC Invest is a significant new launch and aims to revolutionise the way our clients invest in mutual funds, while providing a best in class investing experience. This is a big milestone in our journey to further enhance our digital wealth capabilities and will be key to growing our franchise across all segments.”

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:24 PM IST