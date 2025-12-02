 Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To Verify Product Authenticity
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To Verify Product Authenticity

Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To Verify Product Authenticity

To curb counterfeits in the supply chain, stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless launched a programme that allows retailers and fabricators to verify product authenticity. In addition to the rewards, the programme also includes accidental life insurance coverage for the registered fabricators, ensuring enhanced safety and social security for fabricators driving transformation at the ground level.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: To curb counterfeits in the supply chain, stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless has launched a programme that allows retailers and fabricators to verify product authenticity, according to a company statement.

"Counterfeit materials don't just undermine consumer trust, they damage the sector's credibility and weaken the nation's development. JSL Saathi Pragati is another step in our commitment to empower fabricators and retailers," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.The initiative aims to reward retailers and fabricators promoting product authenticity across the market, Jindal Stainless said.

Read Also
BC Jindal Group Signs Agreement With State-Owned SECI To Set Up 150 MW Round-The-Clock Renewable...
article-image

In addition to the rewards, the programme also includes accidental life insurance coverage for the registered fabricators, ensuring enhanced safety and social security for fabricators driving transformation at the ground level.The programme is also designed to elevate skill development in the stainless steel fabrication community, in line with Jindal Stainless' long-standing commitment. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The...

Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The...

E-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over...

E-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over...

NTPC Announces Transferring Kerandari Coal Mine To Wholly-Owned Subsidiary As Part Of An Agreement

NTPC Announces Transferring Kerandari Coal Mine To Wholly-Owned Subsidiary As Part Of An Agreement

Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To...

Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To...

GST Collections At The Bottom Of The Barrel To ₹1.70 Lakh Crore, Shooting Up Slowly On Lowered...

GST Collections At The Bottom Of The Barrel To ₹1.70 Lakh Crore, Shooting Up Slowly On Lowered...