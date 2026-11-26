With markets facing volatility, investors should avoid trying to time market movements and instead adopt a staggered approach to investing, according to Prashant Pimple, Chief Investment Officer – Fixed Income at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

In an interaction with the Free Press Journal, Pimple discussed his expectations from the upcoming RBI monetary policy, investment strategies for retail investors, mistakes to avoid and expectations around the Union Budget and capital gains taxation.

On the upcoming monetary policy, Pimple expects the Reserve Bank of India to consider a 25-basis-point rate hike. He said developments following the US midterm elections, including a decline in oil prices, have changed the market outlook.

However, with inflation still around the upper end of the RBI’s tolerance band, he believes a rate hike remains a possibility.

How should an investor with ₹10 lakh distribute money across equity, debt and gold?

Pimple said asset allocation cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach. It depends on an investor’s risk appetite, age, career stage and overall financial profile. He said investors today have access to mutual fund products that can offer exposure to different asset classes and help address varied investment requirements.

Should investors opt for lump-sum investments or SIPs amid market volatility?

Pimple recommended staggered investments rather than investing the entire amount at once. He said markets are not always moving in one direction and investors cannot predict when they will rise or fall. A systematic approach, including SIPs or systematic transfer plans, can help spread investments over time rather than depending on market timing.

He added that the approach is relevant not just for first-time investors but also for experienced market participants. Investing a lump sum at the wrong time could affect returns, while a staggered approach allows investors to remain focused on long-term goals.

What should investors expect from the Budget, particularly on LTCG taxation?

Pimple declined to speculate on possible changes in long-term capital gains taxation, saying investors should focus on market fundamentals and their long-term investment objectives. He said tax changes, if any, should not necessarily alter an investor’s medium- to long-term financial goals.

He reiterated that patience and disciplined investing remain important, particularly during periods of market uncertainty.