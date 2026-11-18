IANS

The Government of India is reportedly examining proposals to reduce taxes on equity share transactions while increasing levies on derivatives trading ahead of the Union Budget in February 2027.

According to a report by Bloomberg, officials are reviewing recommendations from investors and economists aimed at discouraging speculative trading and encouraging participation in the cash equity market.

A shortlist of proposals is expected to reach Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for consideration before the Budget announcement. However, no final decision has been taken.

One proposal involves reducing the securities transaction tax (STT) on share purchases and sales by 50%.

STT applies to eligible transactions based on their value, irrespective of whether investors make profits or losses.

Officials are also examining suggestions to lower long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on securities.

Currently, gains from listed equities held for more than one year attract a 12.5% tax, while short-term gains are taxed at 20%.

Sitharaman had earlier indicated that the government would consider investor concerns over stock market taxation without promising any changes.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Ravi Agrawal also confirmed that stakeholder recommendations concerning STT and LTCG were under examination.

The proposals follow growing concerns over speculative activity in India's equity derivatives market.

Derivatives turnover is reportedly 227 times that of the cash market, compared with four times in the US and 29 times in Germany.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), nearly 88% of individual derivatives traders incurred losses during the year ended March 2026.

Their combined net losses reached approximately ₹91,700 crore, with options trading accounting for 92% of the total.

The government has already increased transaction taxes on derivatives.

In the February 2026 Budget, STT on equity futures rose from 0.02% to 0.05%, while the levy on options premiums and exercise increased to 0.15%.

The latest proposals seek to rebalance trading incentives while addressing concerns over retail investor losses.