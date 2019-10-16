Staff mulls VRS en masse over leave encashment

New Delhi: With Air India remaining non-committal over leave encashment to employees in case of privatisation, a section of staff has mooted the proposal to take voluntary retirement (VRS) en masse.

A union leader said, the idea is being discussed with the members and a final call would be taken after the management's response on various issues raised with them.

"We are entitled for 300 days' leave encashment. While we remain opposed to privatisation, we have given a memorandum to the company management on protecting employee benefits in case the airline is sold.

Many of our members at middle-level who have 2-3 years of service left find it beneficial to take VRS," the union leader said. The employees of sale-bound Air India fear that they would not be able to encash their leaves in case the airline is taken over by a private company.