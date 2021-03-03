SRMIST celebrates Research Day 2021

“India needs many more CV Raman,” said Dr. S. M. Yusuf, Outstanding Scientist, Director Institute of Physics - Bhubaneswar, Associate Director Physics Group Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Speaking at the annual Research Day held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, he said “SRMIST has been doing great jobs in contributing to the nation through research.” He urged students to use high tech instruments, available at the Institute, and create high quality research.

“The purpose of the research is to discover answers to questions through the application of scientific procedures,” he said and added, “Never compromise on the quality of science. Have a deep knowledge in the subject, have an innovative mind and give 100% devotion to work”

Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro Chancellor (Academics) said, “Higher education plays a very important role in shaping the nation. It is time we move from a teaching institution to a research institution. Research should be imbibed and observed by all students not just by those perusing Ph.D.”

Dr. C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor i/c readout SRMIST’s Founder Chancellor Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar’s message, which said, “I want this university to become a full-fledged research institution. This is my dream and it should come true through all our faculty members.”