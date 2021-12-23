Spinny ramps up hiring; to strengthen workforce by over 5,000 by 2022-end

Spinny – the full-stack used car retailing platform, aims to increase its workforce by over 5000 employees by the end of 2022 as it expands in the Indian market.

In 2021 saw Spinny had over 4000 team members with recruitments peaking in October 2021 with 18 percent of them being women, it said in a press statement.

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, of Spinny’s recruitment strategy said, “Fulfilling our promise of a quality car for every Indian household and customer delight in the buying or selling experience are our people. Through their commitment and zeal for getting things Spinny-right, people today believe in a Spinny Assured® car and trust us. Every new member of Squad Spinny- and more driven individuals will join their ranks in 2022, know their role - to continue to build up this hard-earned trust.”

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:04 PM IST