Spinny announces $12 mn ESOP buyback for current, ex-team members

Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, announces the completion of $12 million ESOP buyback. The buyback was open for both current and ex-team members. This is the first ESOP buyback that the company facilitated.

Recently, the company announced the closure of $283 million Series E funding round from global investors - Abu Dhabi based ADQ, Tiger Global, Avenir Growth, Feroz Dewan’s Arena Holdings - and strategic investor - Sachin Tendulkar (Indian cricket legend); the company is now valued at ~USD 1.8 Bn.

Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny said, “It is imperative to nurture a working culture that inspires each and every team member to do the best work and have a say in all internal processes and decisions with a shared ownership approach in the truest sense.“

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:19 PM IST