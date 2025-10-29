 Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla India Raises ₹500 Crore A Day Before Public Opening For Subscription
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSpices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla India Raises ₹500 Crore A Day Before Public Opening For Subscription

Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla India Raises ₹500 Crore A Day Before Public Opening For Subscription

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices and masalas, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Orkla India, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor investors, a day before its maiden public opening for subscription.The allotment saw participation from a strong mix of leading domestic and global institutional investors.

The prominent investors included Nippon India Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India Fund, and Pinebridge India Equity Fund, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Read Also
Private Equity Firm Advent International Exits Aditya Birla Capital By Selling Entire 2.04% Stake...
article-image

As per the circular, Orkla India allotted a total of 68,43,900 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 730 per piece, raising Rs 499.6 crore through the anchor book.The company's Rs 1,667 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on October 29 and conclude on October 31.It has fixed a price band of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share, aiming for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

The company's IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component.Under the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders -- Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran are offloading shares.At present promoters -- Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA -- hold 90 per cent stake, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran own 5 per cent stake each in the company.

FPJ Shorts
J&K LG Manoj Sinha's Distant Relative Dies By Suicide In Kanpur, Leaves Note Claiming Was He Haunted By 'Spirits'
J&K LG Manoj Sinha's Distant Relative Dies By Suicide In Kanpur, Leaves Note Claiming Was He Haunted By 'Spirits'
Sensex, Nifty Soar, Buoyed By Positive Trend In Global Markets
Sensex, Nifty Soar, Buoyed By Positive Trend In Global Markets
Controversy! Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Refuses To Sign Central Contract; Says Report
Controversy! Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Refuses To Sign Central Contract; Says Report
Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In Karnataka As Cyclone Montha Intensifies
Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In Karnataka As Cyclone Montha Intensifies

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire money will go to the selling shareholders.Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices and masalas, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.The company sells its products under the brands MTR and Eastern.Orkla India will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 6. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Soar, Buoyed By Positive Trend In Global Markets

Sensex, Nifty Soar, Buoyed By Positive Trend In Global Markets

Star Health Insurance Company Reports Sharp 50% Decline In Net Profit To ₹54.9 Crore

Star Health Insurance Company Reports Sharp 50% Decline In Net Profit To ₹54.9 Crore

Rating Agency ICRA Reports 29.4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹48 Crore For September Quarter

Rating Agency ICRA Reports 29.4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹48 Crore For September Quarter

SEBI Proposes Comprehensive Overhaul Of Mutual Fund Regulations, Revising Limits On Brokerage...

SEBI Proposes Comprehensive Overhaul Of Mutual Fund Regulations, Revising Limits On Brokerage...

NASDAQ-Listed MakeMyTrip Reports $5.7 Million Loss In The September Quarter

NASDAQ-Listed MakeMyTrip Reports $5.7 Million Loss In The September Quarter