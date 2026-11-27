SpiceJet on Friday reported technical difficulties affecting several online services, including ticket bookings, payments and web check-in, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The airline has introduced manual check-in and boarding procedures across airports to manage the disruption. Passengers have been advised to reach airports early to ensure sufficient time for completing departure formalities.

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In a statement posted on X, SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience and said its teams were coordinating with its service provider to restore the affected services at the earliest.

Passengers requiring assistance with booking modifications or cancellations can contact the airline's helpline numbers at 0124 4983410 or 0124 7101600.

Pilots' Association Flags Salary Delays And Flight Safety Concerns

Separately, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation, expressing concerns over SpiceJet's financial difficulties and their potential impact on aviation safety, employee welfare and regulatory accountability.

In a letter dated Nov 17, the association highlighted persistent delays in salary payments to pilots and cabin crew, alongside concerns surrounding aircraft maintenance expenditure and payments to spare-parts suppliers.

ALPA India warned that financial uncertainty and psychological stress arising from delayed remuneration could adversely affect the concentration, alertness and decision-making capabilities of employees performing safety-critical duties.

The association stressed that aviation personnel should not be expected to undertake critical operational responsibilities while struggling to meet essential financial obligations.

Aircraft Maintenance And Operational Disruptions Under Scrutiny

The pilots' body also drew attention to the growing challenges faced by frontline employees, including pilots, cabin crew and ground staff, who frequently encounter passenger frustration arising from flight cancellations, delays and other operational disruptions.

It pointed out that these employees have limited influence over management decisions but often face passenger hostility and verbal abuse.

ALPA India further cautioned that financial constraints affecting payments to aircraft maintenance organisations, spare-parts suppliers and essential service providers could increase the risk of aircraft groundings and operational disruptions.

The association warned that such circumstances could also place additional pressure on engineering personnel responsible for aircraft maintenance.

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