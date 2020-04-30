SpiceJet to pay 92% of employees part of April salaries on Friday

The airline's statement comes as passenger flights remained suspended throughout April on account of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As such, only SpiceXpress, the airline's cargo unit, was operational during the month to undertake cargo flights.

Accordingly, pilots and crew operating the cargo unit are likely to get paid most of their salaries for April. SpiceJet operates a fleet of five Boeing 737 freighter aircraft, while the passenger fleet has about 114 aircraft.

SpiceXpress carried out domestic and international cargo operations in Aril, which included flying medical supplies from China to India. The airline, however, reiterated that there would be no job cuts despite the halt in passenger flights, from which the airline derives majority of its revenues.

"These are temporary measures during these demanding times, and we will consider reverting back to our basic structure upon restart of operations and return to normalcy and shall also be considering suitable allowances for our operating crew who stand together with us amid uncertainty until we restart," the statement said.