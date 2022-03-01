SpiceJet to operate special flight to Kosice, Slovakia today

SpiceJet announced it will operate special flight to Kosice, Slovakia today to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Union Minister of Law & Justice, will travel on the SpiceJet flight to Slovakia as a Special Envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation

SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight to Kosice, Slovakia today to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Minister of Law & Justice, Kiren Rijiju will be on-board the SpiceJet flight. He is travelling to Kosice as a Special Envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight. The aircraft will fly to Kosice in Slovakia from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia.

This is the second evacuation flight being operated by SpiceJet under Operation Ganga after a special flight that left on Monday (February 28) night for Budapest from Delhi to evacuate the stranded citizens. The airline is in discussion with the concerned authorities to operate more evacuation flights in coming days.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:23 AM IST