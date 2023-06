SpiceJet Partners With FTAI Aviation To Re-Activate Fleet In 3 Months | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

SpiceJet will be partnering with FTAI Aviation for fleet revitalisation and FTAI will provide up to 20 engines for lease including maintenance services. The first engines would be used to re-activate SpiceJet's fleet in the next 2-3 months.

This is breaking news, more updates expected.