SpiceJet |

Mumbai: Financially stressed airline SpiceJet has announced plans to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to strengthen its balance sheet, rebuild flight capacity and support its business revival amid mounting operational challenges.

The airline's board approved the fundraising proposal on Wednesday following discussions involving potential new investors, according to a company statement.

₹5,500 Crore Fundraising Plan

SpiceJet said the proposed capital infusion could be undertaken through a combination of equity and other permitted financial instruments. The fundraising remains subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The board has directed management to complete the process expeditiously.

Authorised Capital Increased

The airline's board also approved a proposal to increase authorised share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore. The proposed increase of ₹5,500 crore requires shareholder and regulatory clearances. The move is intended to provide flexibility for future capital raising.

Rising Fuel Costs Hit Operations

SpiceJet highlighted mounting pressure from geopolitical disruptions, airspace restrictions and rising aviation fuel prices. According to the airline, aviation turbine fuel prices have more than doubled over recent months, substantially increasing operating expenses. The company expects the proposed fundraising to support fleet expansion, network restoration and operational requirements.

Ajay Singh Outlines Revival Strategy

Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the fundraising presents an opportunity to rebuild SpiceJet, strengthen operations and restore its brand. The airline aims to improve financial stability while rebuilding its operational capacity.

SpiceJet Shares Rise Nearly 5%

SpiceJet shares climbed nearly 5% to ₹9.97 apiece during late afternoon trading on the BSE following the announcement. However, the airline continues to face challenges in maintaining its domestic market presence.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, SpiceJet's domestic market share declined to 0.6% in September from 1.2% in August. The proposed capital infusion could support recovery, although execution and regulatory approvals remain critical.

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