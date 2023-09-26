SPARC Incorporates A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary SPARCLIFE In Delaware, US | Representative Image

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC) that the Company has incorporated a WOS namely SPARCLIFE Inc. in Delaware, US, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

SPARCLIFE, Inc., a WOS, has been brief such as size, turnover, etc incorporated in the US with effect from September 25, 2023.

The total number of shares of stock that the corporation shall have the authority to issue is 5,000 shares of Common Stock, par value USD 0.001. The Paid up Share Capital is 50 Shares of Common Stock of value USD 0.001 each at the consideration of USD 50,000.

Objects and effects of acquisition

The main object of the Company is to obtain the services of the WOS which would engage a team of seasoned professionals based in US who coordinates, reviews and monitors the global clinical trials being conducted through various CROs in US by the Company.

Cost of acquisition

50 shares of common stock at par value USD 0.001 per share for USD 50,000 in cash.

SPARC Limited shares

The shares of SPARC on Tuesday at 13:21 pm IST were trading at Rs 226.70, up by 1.84 percent.