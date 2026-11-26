SpaceX |

Mumbai: SpaceX has announced a major share donation initiative aimed at helping millions of American children build long-term financial wealth. The aerospace company will contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account.

SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will personally match the company's share contributions, expanding the initiative's potential financial impact.

SpaceX Expands Share Ownership

The initiative seeks to broaden ownership of SpaceX among younger Americans while encouraging long-term investments and financial security. Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help American children accumulate savings over time. The contribution from SpaceX could provide young beneficiaries with exposure to the aerospace and space technology industry.

The announcement follows Musk's commitment in October, when the billionaire entrepreneur expressed his intention to gift one SpaceX share to every child in America through a post on social media platform X.

Elon Musk Matches Contributions

Musk's personal commitment to match the company's share donations is expected to significantly increase the overall contribution under the initiative.

Meanwhile, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has separately pledged to donate more than 2 million shares from her personal holdings. SpaceX shares closed at $127 apiece on Nasdaq on Wednesday, highlighting the potential financial value of the proposed contributions.

Building Future Wealth

SpaceX said its initiative reflects the company's belief that younger generations should have an opportunity to participate in the development of future infrastructure and technological advancements. The aerospace giant, known for its ambitious space exploration programmes, satellite connectivity services and reusable rocket technology, continues to pursue its long-term vision of making life multiplanetary.

The share donation programme brings together corporate and personal contributions from SpaceX and its senior leadership, creating an opportunity for children to participate in the company's future growth. However, the eventual financial benefits for beneficiaries will depend on SpaceX's stock performance and prevailing market conditions over the long term.

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