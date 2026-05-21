South Mumbai’s Ultra-Premium Belt Sees ₹725 Crore Redevelopment Wave- 2024-26 | Representational Image

South Mumbai’s ultra-premium residential belt comprising Breach Candy, Carmichael Road, Pedder Road and Nepean Sea Road is witnessing a fresh wave of high-value redevelopment and land acquisition transactions, with several leading developers securing marquee housing society and bungalow redevelopment deals over the past two years.

₹725+ crore registered between Sep 2024 & Mar 2026

As per property registration documents accessed through Zapkey, a data analytics firm, show that multiple redevelopment agreements and conveyance transactions collectively worth over Rs 725 crore have been executed between September 2024 and March 2026 across some of Mumbai’s most expensive residential localities. Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey, said, “South Mumbai isn’t just retaining its premium status; it’s aggressively scaling its footprint.”

On Tuesday, May 19, Rajneelam Co-operative Housing Society at Dr RP Lane in Breach Candy, has invited bids from reputed and experienced developers for redevelopment. Situated on a plot measuring 1,345.05 sq mt, the existing structure comprises a ground-plus-four-storey building with 57 residential flats and five garages. According to the redevelopment notice, the society has already been conveyed and also carries a height covenant, making it a significant redevelopment opportunity in the premium Breach Candy locality.

Oberoi Realty’s ₹315.56 crore joint deal

The biggest transaction in the cluster was recorded in March, when Oberoi Realty entered into a joint redevelopment agreement with Ajanta Co-operative Housing Society and Maheshwar Niketan Co-operative Housing Society on Carmichael Road and Pedder Road, respectively.

The combined redevelopment project spans 4,857.23 sq mt and carries a consideration value exceeding Rs315.56 crore, making it one of the highest-value residential redevelopment transactions in south Mumbai in recent years.

Members get 61,750 sq ft carpet area + 96 car parks

In September 2024, Puravankara entered into a redevelopment agreement with Miami CHS Ltd on Bhulabhai Desai Road in Breach Candy. The deal, valued at over Rs106.64 crore, involved a 2,078 sq mt plot housing a ground-plus-13-storey residential building with 26 apartments.

Under the agreement, existing society members are collectively entitled to over 61,750 sq ft of RERA carpet area along with 96 car parking spaces, while the developer will retain the balance free-sale component. The transaction also included financial safeguards such as a bank guarantee of Rs40 crore and Rs2 crore security deposit.

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Gamadia bungalow at ₹170 cr; Nepean Sea Rd at ₹28.85 cr

The trend reflects rising demand for luxury housing and redevelopment opportunities in south Mumbai, where limited land availability and ageing residential buildings have prompted developers to aggressively pursue large land parcels and premium cooperative housing society projects.

In March last year, a separate high-profile conveyance transaction was recorded at Carmichael Road, where Maha-Hill Properties acquired the Gamadia bungalow on ML Dahanukar Marg for Rs170 crore. Another deal was registered in September 2025 when Purnima Patel Co-operative Housing Society executed an agreement with Mitra Buildcon, part of the Suntek Realty group, for a leasehold property on Nepean Sea Road, for Rs28.85 crore.

Real estate experts said premium redevelopment projects in south Mumbai continue to command strong investor and end-user interest owing to their location advantage, sea-facing views, low-density character and proximity to Mumbai’s commercial districts.

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