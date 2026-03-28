South Mumbai Luxury Market Booms: Lower Parel Apartment Sold For Over ₹60 Crore In High-Value Transaction

South Mumbai’s luxury housing market continues to see big-ticket transactions, with a high-value apartment in Lower Parel changing hands for over Rs 60 crore, according to data from CRE Matrix. | Representational Image

South Mumbai’s luxury housing market continues to see big-ticket transactions, with a high-value apartment in Lower Parel changing hands for over Rs 60 crore, according to data from CRE Matrix.

Kalpataru One

The transaction involves a premium apartment at Kalpataru One in Lower Parel, purchased jointly by Shirish Poonglia and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties Limited.

As per registration documents dated March 25, 2026, the total consideration value of the deal stands at Rs 60.39 crore, with stamp duty amounting to Rs 3.62 crore.

Spacious Configuration

The apartment has a carpet area of 6,299 sq ft along with a 638 sq ft balcony, making it one of the larger configurations in the project. The transaction also includes five car parking spaces.

Located in Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime commercial-residential hubs, the project has seen sustained demand from high-net-worth individuals due to its proximity to business districts, premium amenities and connectivity.

Market observers say such large-format, high-value transactions signal continued confidence in Mumbai’s luxury real estate segment, particularly in established micro-markets like Lower Parel, where inventory remains limited and demand resilient.

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