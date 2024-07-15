 South Korea's Average Export Price Of Cars Hits Record High
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSouth Korea's Average Export Price Of Cars Hits Record High

South Korea's Average Export Price Of Cars Hits Record High

According to data compiled by the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, the average price of car exports reached $25,224 over the January-June period, up 0.5 per cent from USD 25,079 recorded a year earlier.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

The average price of South Korean automobiles shipped overseas hit a new record high in the first half of 2024, data showed on Sunday, following the growing demand for premium models.

According to data compiled by the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, the average price of car exports reached $25,224 over the January-June period, up 0.5 per cent from USD 25,079 recorded a year earlier.

Read Also
Next Round Of India-Korea FTA Review Meeting From July 17 In Seoul
article-image
The increase came amid growing demand for eco-friendly models, as well as SUVs and commercial cars, which typically come with higher price tags, reports Yonhap news agency.

The increase came amid growing demand for eco-friendly models, as well as SUVs and commercial cars, which typically come with higher price tags, reports Yonhap news agency. | Representative Image

The increase came amid growing demand for eco-friendly models, as well as SUVs and commercial cars, which typically come with higher price tags, reports Yonhap news agency.

The combined value of automobile exports, meanwhile, reached USD 37 billion in the first half of this year, up 3.9 per cent over the period.

Read Also
Explained: Strategic Partnership Treaty Signed Between North Korea & Russia; How It May Impact The...
article-image

"Exports of commercial vehicles are showing signs of recovery from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected public transportation usage, as well as from the rise of Chinese competitors with higher price competitiveness," an industry watcher said. |

Read Also
Axis Bank Shares Surge To Record High Of ₹1,339.65 Amid Ex-Dividend Trading
article-image

South Korea's exports of hybrid cars rose 19.5 per cent on-year in the first half, with those of commercial vehicles also increasing by 6 percent, according to separate data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"Exports of commercial vehicles are showing signs of recovery from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected public transportation usage, as well as from the rise of Chinese competitors with higher price competitiveness," an industry watcher said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jio Financial, Insurance Giant HDFC Life And Maharashtra Bank To Announce Their Q1 Earnings Today

Jio Financial, Insurance Giant HDFC Life And Maharashtra Bank To Announce Their Q1 Earnings Today

India Can Do To AI What China Did To Manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

India Can Do To AI What China Did To Manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

FPIs Invest ₹15,352 Crore In Equities In First Two Weeks Of July

FPIs Invest ₹15,352 Crore In Equities In First Two Weeks Of July

'Welcome To The Roast Of Zomato': Delivery Company Holds A Self-Roasting Show Featuring Rival...

'Welcome To The Roast Of Zomato': Delivery Company Holds A Self-Roasting Show Featuring Rival...

Elon Musk Raises Alarm After Trump Shooting, Says People Have Tried To Kill Him

Elon Musk Raises Alarm After Trump Shooting, Says People Have Tried To Kill Him