Online Scams | Representational Image

Seoul: South Korea, the United States and 11 other countries have joined hands to combat rising online scams and international cybercrime networks. The countries issued a joint statement on Thursday, outlining stronger cooperation through intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations and targeted economic sanctions.

The initiative aims to dismantle organised fraud networks operating across borders and strengthen global cybersecurity.

13 Countries Unite Against Cybercrime

According to South Korea's foreign ministry, the participating nations include Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, alongside South Korea and the US.

The joint declaration described online scams as serious transnational crimes threatening international security and financial stability. The agreement comes amid growing concerns over cyber fraud syndicates operating in Southeast Asia.

Economic Sanctions And Travel Restrictions

The countries agreed to consider targeted economic sanctions, travel restrictions and other enforcement measures against individuals and organisations involved in online fraud.

Authorities will focus on identifying criminal leaders, tracing illegal financial transactions and confiscating assets linked to fraudulent activities. The objective is to prevent cybercriminals from finding safe havens while disrupting the financial infrastructure supporting their operations.

Intelligence Sharing And Digital Monitoring

The participating governments also committed to strengthening information-sharing mechanisms between law enforcement agencies. Cooperation with cryptocurrency platforms, virtual asset service providers and digital technology companies will play a crucial role in tracking suspicious transactions and identifying organised cybercrime networks.

Investigators will prioritise locating operational centres, financial assets and logistical networks used by international scam syndicates.

Cambodia Scam Networks Raise Concerns

The agreement follows reports of South Korean citizens being abducted and detained in Cambodia by criminal organisations involved in online fraud. Seoul has intensified efforts to protect its citizens and strengthen international coordination against such networks.

The latest initiative signals growing global determination to tackle online financial fraud through coordinated enforcement, stronger digital surveillance and cross-border cooperation.

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