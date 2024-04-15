 Sour Grapes For Apple As Its Falls Behind Samsung In Race To The Top Of Global Phone Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSour Grapes For Apple As Its Falls Behind Samsung In Race To The Top Of Global Phone Business

Sour Grapes For Apple As Its Falls Behind Samsung In Race To The Top Of Global Phone Business

In addition, the phone shipments conducted by Apple also dropped by a whopping 10 per cent.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Apple Inc | Pixabay

In further bad news appear to be plaguing the American-tech giant Apple. In accordance to a recent report, the California-based company is said to have lost the top spot of smartphone manufacturers in the world. And this defeat comes at the hand of its old rival, Samsung.

Apple Slips, Samsung Surges

The Korean mobile manufacturer overtook Apple, as it (Samsung) currently holds 20.8 per cent of the smartphone market, compared to Apple's 17.3 per cent. In addition, the phone shipments conducted by Apple also dropped by a whopping 10 per cent, just in the first quarter of 2024. Most importantly its shipments to China also dropped by over 2 per cent, compared to 2023.

Read Also
Apple Doubles iPhone Production In India Diversifying Away From China: Report
article-image

And unlike the market, where interestingly a similar shuffle came to pass, with Tesla clinching the top spot from BYD. Over here, in the EV business, for better context, the overall numbers of all major players, including Tesla and BYD slumped, with decreasing demand for EV cars.

The Korean mobile manufacturer overtook Apple, as it (Samsung) currently holds 20.8 per cent of the smartphone market

The Korean mobile manufacturer overtook Apple, as it (Samsung) currently holds 20.8 per cent of the smartphone market |

Coming back to the smartphone world, the change looks even more grave for Apple, given the fact, that the global shipments has only seen a 7.8 per cent rise to 289.4 million units. With other manufacturers, especially from the Android end of the spectrum, more particularly from Chinese and other Asian players in the market.

Interestingly, it was just last year, in December, that Apple had regained top spot on the back of strong sale numbers.

Read Also
Tech Earnings: After TCS, Infosys And Wipro To Release Results
article-image

The Android Agony

Apart from Samsung, its counterparts from China, including Huawei and Xiaomi have upped the ante and made it difficult for Apple to perform.

European Union handed Apple with a fine of USD 1 billion for exploiting the market

European Union handed Apple with a fine of USD 1 billion for exploiting the market |

This development does not come at a good time for the second largest company in the world (Microsoft being the first or the largest), as it was just weeks ago, that the US-government sued the corporation for trying to monopolize the market with its coveted iPhones.

Read Also
Property Of War: Fear Of Conflict Leads Eastern Europeans To Buy Real Estate In West Of The...
article-image

Barely a week before that, that European Union handed Apple with a fine of USD 1 billion for exploiting the market with its very own music service application, Apple Music.

These developments also come at a time, when there is growing demand for greater scrutiny of these multi-billion tech-behemoths (Apple, Google and Meta), from western countries including the US and the EU constituents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sour Grapes For Apple As Its Falls Behind Samsung In Race To The Top Of Global Phone Business

Sour Grapes For Apple As Its Falls Behind Samsung In Race To The Top Of Global Phone Business

TCS Shares Climb Over 1.50% After March Quarter Earnings

TCS Shares Climb Over 1.50% After March Quarter Earnings

Tata-Tesla Partnership: Indian Company To Make Chips For EV Maker Globally, Says Report

Tata-Tesla Partnership: Indian Company To Make Chips For EV Maker Globally, Says Report

Markets Continue On The Trail Of Red; Indices And Major Stocks Start On A Negative Note

Markets Continue On The Trail Of Red; Indices And Major Stocks Start On A Negative Note

Earnings March 2024: Anand Rathi Wealth Sees a 33% Jump In Its Profit

Earnings March 2024: Anand Rathi Wealth Sees a 33% Jump In Its Profit