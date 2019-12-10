Soon, employees may get an option of increasing take-home salaries by reducing monthly contribution to EPF

In a good news for organized sector employees as they may soon get an option of increasing their take-home salaries by reducing their monthly contribution to the employees’ provident fund (EPF).

According to Live Mint, if the government’s Social Security Code Bill, 2019, gets nod from the two House of Parliament, employees may soon have the option to reduce your provident fund (PF) contribution — currently at 12% of basic salary — and increase your take-home.