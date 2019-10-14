How to pick a nominee for EPF and EPS online

How to make a nomination online in your PF account

Step 1: Login to your account on https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: A pop-up will show up if the nomination is not registered. Alternatively, you can make the nomination through the 'e-nomination' option under the 'Manage' tab.

Step 3: A new webpage will open on your computer screen. While making your e-nomination, you will be required to make certain declarations. On the new webpage, the portal will ask you, 'Having Family?'. You will be required to answer this as 'Yes/No' using the radio button.

Step 4: If you have selected 'Yes', then you will be required to enter details of the family member whom you want to nominate. You will be required to provide the following details of the person whom you are nominating:

a) Aadhaar

b) Name

c) Date of birth

d) Gender

e) Relation

f) Address

g) Bank account details (Optional)

h) Guardian

i) Photo. Remember the photograph size cannot exceed 100 KB.

You can add details of more than one family member if you want to make more than one nominee by clicking on 'Add row' option.

If you have selected 'No', then along with the above-mentioned details, you will be asked the total amount of share you wish to give to the person you are nominating.

Step 5: Click on 'Save Family Details'.

Step 6: Select the family member you wish to nominate in your EPF account and percentage of share you wish to give to them. If you are making more than one nomination in your EPF account, then make sure the total percentage of share of the nominees adds up to 100 per cent.

Step 7: Click on 'Save EPF Nomination'.

EPF nomination details will be saved successfully. Similarly, you will be required to make EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) nomination as well.

You will be required to enter similar details as mentioned above. Remember, you can make a different nomination for EPF and EPS.

Once the details are saved, your nomination details will be further processed by the EPFO. Do check after some time whether your nomination details have been saved in EPFO records as well in the 'e-nomination' tab under the 'Manage' tab.