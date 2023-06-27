Sonata Software Partners With TUI Group To Build And Manage Digital Hub In India | Image: Sonata Software (Representative)

Sonata Software, a leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that the TUI Group has extended its partnership with the company to create a Digital Hub in India, marking a milestone in the long-standing relationship of over two decades, the company announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing.

Given the success of the historical partnership with Sonata and the proven benefits for TUI, both parties have now reached an agreement to expand and extend their relationship through the creation of a Digital Hub which will enable them deliver cutting-edge digital products and customer experiences to their clients.

“Our partnership with Sonata Software and the creation of a Digital Hub in India marks a significant milestone in our enduring relationship. This collaboration reinforces our long-term strategic vision to drive digital transformation and foster innovation. The Digital Hub will empower us to tap into a vast pool of talent and develop cutting-edge digital solutions, propelling us towards sustained growth and delivering unparalleled travel experiences to our customers.", said Marc Jennings, CIO Analytics & Customer, TUI Group.

"Establishing TUI’s Digital Hub in India is a testament to our shared vision of excellence and will unlock new opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and achieve sustained business growth for TUI Group. We are honored for their belief in our deep expertise and commitment to deliver innovative solutions and drive tangible value for TUI." said Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software

Sonata Software Shares

The shares of sonata software on Tuesday at 11:30 am IST were at Rs 1,004.80, up by 1.10 percent.