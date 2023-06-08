Sonata Software's Chief Revenue Officer Roshan Shetty Accepted into Forbes Business Development Council |

Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer of Sonata Software which is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for Senior-Level Sales and Business Development Executives, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

Roshan Shetty was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Roshan Shetty into the community,” said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” he added.

“I am excited to be a part of this prestigious council & join such an accomplished group of passionate leaders and changemakers. I am looking forward to contributing to the cause up to a large extent with the best of my abilities to transform businesses in today’s thriving economy. I hope my experience could be of great help to the modern-day business transformations and I look forward to conferring with my fellow council members and sharing the insights I have gained throughout my 25+ year career,” stated Rohan Shetty.

