Somany Ceramics Q4 Profit Doubles To ₹37 Crore, Revenue Climbs 6%

Mumbai: Somany Ceramics Limited reported a 100% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹37.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by improved operating performance and lower finance costs. Revenue from operations increased 6.3% to ₹821 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹773 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential revenue growth stood at 19.9% over ₹685 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected stronger profitability momentum in the final quarter of FY26.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹821 crore compared with ₹773 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹685 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses rose to ₹763 crore from ₹748 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹659 crore in the preceding quarter, led by higher purchases of stock-in-trade and employee expenses. Profit before exceptional items and tax surged to ₹57.7 crore from ₹25 crore a year earlier and ₹26.2 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs declined to ₹10.6 crore from ₹12.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential growth accelerated sharply during the quarter as earnings per share increased to ₹9.23 from ₹4.39 in Q3 FY26 and ₹5.20 in Q4 FY25. The company recorded exceptional expenses of ₹3.5 crore during the quarter related to additional provisions arising from implementation of the new labour codes framework. Somany Ceramics said these provisions pertained to gratuity and compensated absence obligations assessed through actuarial valuation in line with ICAI guidance.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 5% to ₹2,801 crore from ₹2,668 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 increased 27.7% to ₹74.1 crore compared with ₹58 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax rose to ₹108.7 crore from ₹85.2 crore. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company stood at ₹82 crore for FY26 against ₹59.4 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY26 and also approved investment of up to ₹8 crore in associate company Vintage Tiles Private Limited for solar power plant development and manufacturing upgrades.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial filings and is not investment advice.