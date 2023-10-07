Solar Industries Receives Order Worth ₹1,853 Crore From Coal India | LinkedIn

Solar Industries has received a bulk explosive order from COal India Limited worth Rs 1,853 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The order is to be delivered within the span of two years.

The company in the regulator filing said, "We are pleased to share that our company Solar Industries India Limited have received “biggest ever” orders worth Rs 1853 Crores from our prestigious customer Coal India Limited for supply of Bulk Explosives, to be delivered over a period of two years."

Solar Industries appoints Rashmi Prasad as Additional Director

Solar Industries India Limited board of directors on Thursday appointed Rashmi Prasad as an additional director (women independent director, category non-executive). She will take charge of the post from September 21, 2023 for a tenure of two years subject to the approval of shareholders by the means of special resolution on or before December 20, 2023.

The appointment was on the basis of recommendation from the Nomination and remuneration committee.

