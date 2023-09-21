Solar Industries Appoint Rashmi Prasad As Additional Director | LinkedIn

Solar Industries India Limited board of directors on Thursday appointed Rashmi Prasad as an additional director (women independent director, category non-executive), the company announced through an exchange filing.

She will take charge of the post from September 21, 2023 for a tenure of two years subject to the approval of shareholders by the means of special resolution on or before December 20, 2023.

The appointment was on the basis of recommendation from the Nomination and remuneration committee.

Rashmi Prasad

In a Career span of more than 35 years, Rashmi Prasad has served under various designations in State Bank of India. She brings with her multidisciplinary experience in the fields like Credit, Risk Management, Marketing, Compliances related to the SEBI regulations etc. She also headed the London office of State Bank of India. Her area of expertise includes crises Management, Training and Policy making.

She is an associate member of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) which is a professional body and certified Behavioral Science trainer.

