Software startup OSlash raises $2.5 mn in Seed funding led by Accel Partners

Enterprise software startup OSlash announced today that it has raised $2.5 million in a round of seed funding led by Accel Partners.

The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from notable names such as Dylan Field, CEO and founder of Figma; Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion; Girish M, CEO of Freshworks; and other top executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable.

With this new investment, the company plans to attract new talent and introduce the world to its vision of seamless information access and sharing within an enterprise for supercharged productivity.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to get access to the right information and resources within the company in the quickest possible way in a friction-free environment. It allows employees to quickly manage, access, and share information by converting any URL into an easy-to-remember shortcut for the whole company, it said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to have Accel and marquee angels on board. We saw work happening entirely in URLs, and as companies shift to using cloud-based software subscriptions, the need for a link-organizer and a better way to navigate and share work in this new landscape only grows,” said OSlash CEO Ankit Pansari.

OSlash has already expanded its reach to 1000 teams including teams within Retool, Notion, and Postman. “With each company using hundreds of tools, the resources, information, and outputs get siloed in each of these apps. We are excited about the future potential of this tool and how it can help in improving employee productivity,” said Shekhar Kirani, Head of Accel in India.

According to Akshay Kothari, COO, Notion and early investor at OSlash, “ Every team wants to index their links and OSlash is powerful, polished, and it’s bound to become the default way of accessing internal links within companies.”

The company plans to utilize the funds to expand into enterprise search and aims to significantly scale enterprise adoption by next year. The adoption of remote work across organizations could be a catalyst that brings more customers into the collaborative multiplayer browser space.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:41 AM IST