 SoftBank May Sell 1.17% Stake In Zomato Via Block Deal
On Tuesday, US-based investment major Tiger Global, via its VC fund Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, exited Zomato by selling its entire shareholding for Rs 1,123.85 crore.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
SoftBank May Sell 1.17% Stake In Zomato Via Block Deal | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Japanese company SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF Global) is looking to sell off 1.17 per cent stake in food delivery giant Zomato, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The stake will be offloaded via a block deal that will include selling of 10 crore shares at a price of Rs 94 apiece, totalling Rs 940 crore, CNBC TV-18 reported. Kotak Securities will be the broker to the deal, the report added.

Last week, JM Financial Institutional Securities in a report said that Zomato's stock is likely to be volatile in the near term on account of market speculation around possible exits by some pre-IPO shareholders (VC/PE/Chinese investors) of the company as well as erstwhile shareholders of Blinkit who had received it under a share swap deal.

On Tuesday, US-based investment major Tiger Global, via its VC fund Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, exited Zomato by selling its entire shareholding for Rs 1,123.85 crore. Several pre-IPO and ex-Blinkit investors are sitting on substantial unrealised gains.

An analysis of the cost of acquisition of shares owned by pre-IPO and ex-Blinkit shareholders of Zomato suggests they are currently sitting on substantial gains on their investments, a large chunk of which is, however, unrealised.

