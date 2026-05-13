Sodhani Academy FY26 Revenue Jumps 92% To ₹3.57 Crore, PAT Falls 46% Amid Higher Expenses

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers reported a 92.4 percent rise in FY26 revenue to ₹3.57 crore. |

Mumbai: Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd reported a 92.4 percent rise in revenue from operations to ₹3.57 crore for FY26, compared with ₹1.85 crore in FY25, supported by expansion in training infrastructure, technology investments and content development initiatives.

However, the company’s profit after tax declined 46.1 percent year-on-year to ₹1.97 crore from ₹3.65 crore, as expenses more than doubled during the year. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for FY26.

The Jaipur-based fintech education company posted total income of ₹3.62 crore for FY26 against ₹2.16 crore in FY25, while total expenses rose sharply to ₹1.69 crore from ₹73.87 lakh in the previous financial year.

Employee benefit expenses increased to ₹54.80 lakh from ₹24.83 lakh, while other expenses surged to ₹1.09 crore from ₹11.87 lakh, reflecting business expansion and operational scaling during the year.

Profit before tax stood at ₹1.92 crore in FY26 compared with ₹1.43 crore in FY25. The company reported a tax credit adjustment during the year, resulting in profit after tax of ₹1.97 crore.

Earnings per share declined to ₹4.10 from ₹6.09 in FY25. The company’s balance sheet remained strong, with shareholder funds increasing to ₹17.10 crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹13.92 crore a year earlier.

During the year, Sodhani Academy continued deployment of IPO proceeds raised through its SME listing in September 2024. The company spent funds on content studio development, offline training infrastructure, IT procurement, learning management systems and brand visibility initiatives. Total IPO fund utilisation stood at ₹374.73 lakh out of ₹388 lakh raised.

The board also approved the re-appointment of M/s D. Jain & Co. as internal auditors for FY27 and recommended the final dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. Statutory auditors J C Kabra & Associates issued an unmodified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company with stock exchanges and is not investment advice.