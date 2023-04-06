Sobha posts highest-ever yearly sales, weeks after tax raid

Sobha

SOBHA has achieved its highest ever annual sales of Rs. 51.98 billion, 5.65 mn sft with an average price realization of Rs. 9,200/sft. We have successfully launched nine residential projects with total saleable area of 3.96 mn sft and started operations in two new cities – Trivandrum and Hyderabad during FY 2023.

In Q4 of FY23, the company has once again recorded its best ever sales quarter with a value of Rs. 14.63 billion and saleable area of 1.48 mn sft. We launched our first project in Hyderabad, SOBHA Waterfront, in this quarter.

Overall, three projects were launched with a cumulative saleable area of 1.06 mn sft during the quarter. Consistent sales of Sobha’s homes across geographies including new cities showcases our brand strength and efficiency in sales & marketing operations.