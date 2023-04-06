 Sobha posts highest-ever yearly sales, weeks after tax raid
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSobha posts highest-ever yearly sales, weeks after tax raid

Sobha posts highest-ever yearly sales, weeks after tax raid

Overall, three projects were launched with a cumulative saleable area of 1.06 mn sft during the quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Sobha

SOBHA has achieved its highest ever annual sales of Rs. 51.98 billion, 5.65 mn sft with an average price realization of Rs. 9,200/sft. We have successfully launched nine residential projects with total saleable area of 3.96 mn sft and started operations in two new cities – Trivandrum and Hyderabad during FY 2023.

Read Also
IT Department raids Bangalore-based real estate company Sobha: Report
article-image

In Q4 of FY23, the company has once again recorded its best ever sales quarter with a value of Rs. 14.63 billion and saleable area of 1.48 mn sft. We launched our first project in Hyderabad, SOBHA Waterfront, in this quarter.

Overall, three projects were launched with a cumulative saleable area of 1.06 mn sft during the quarter. Consistent sales of Sobha’s homes across geographies including new cities showcases our brand strength and efficiency in sales & marketing operations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ban on online betting will 'propel the industry to compete globally': All India Gaming Federation

Ban on online betting will 'propel the industry to compete globally': All India Gaming Federation

Government agrees to cap piped cooking gas prices under new formula

Government agrees to cap piped cooking gas prices under new formula

Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100 crore in Early Sring fund worth Rs 300 crore

Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100 crore in Early Sring fund worth Rs 300 crore

Indian stock markets end the week a day early, here's why

Indian stock markets end the week a day early, here's why

Sobha posts highest-ever yearly sales, weeks after tax raid

Sobha posts highest-ever yearly sales, weeks after tax raid