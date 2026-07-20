Sobha Ltd's Q1 Profit Jumps Over 3-Fold To ₹51 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,330 Crore

Sobha Ltd reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and revenue, supported by record sales bookings and strong housing demand | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 20, 2026: Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported a more than threefold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 50.84 crore for the quarter ended June, driven by higher revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 13.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,330.17 crore in the first quarter of 2026–27 from Rs 901.40 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue Growth Boosts Profit

Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director of Sobha Ltd, said, "Achieving our highest-ever quarterly sales — driven by successful new project launches in Bengaluru and Gurugram — is a significant milestone. It underscores customers' deep trust in our brand, the dedication of our team, and our unique operating model."

With a strong pipeline of projects, he said the company is well-positioned to sustain this momentum.

Earlier this month, Sobha Ltd reported that its sales bookings rose 76 per cent to Rs 3,656.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on strong housing demand.

Its sales bookings, or pre-sales, stood at Rs 2,078.8 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company sold 1,432 homes and plots, covering 2.34 million square feet of area. It completed 671 homes across eight projects, totalling 1.08 million square feet of saleable area.

A listed entity, Sobha is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company sold properties worth Rs 8,135.9 crore during 2025–26.

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