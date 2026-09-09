Snapchat CBO Ajit Mohan Steps Down After Four Years, Plans Return To India

Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc’s chief business officer Ajit Mohan has decided to step down from his position after completing four years at the social media firm.

Mohan announced his departure on Wednesday through a LinkedIn post, saying Ronan Harris, president of Snap’s Europe, Middle East and Asia operations, will take over as the company’s new chief business officer.

Mohan said his decision to leave was influenced by personal reasons, including his plan to move back to India and spend more time with his family. He will continue with Snap until the end of the year to support the transition.

“My reason for leaving is simple and personal. My family stayed back in Singapore, and for the last two years I have been doing a non-trivial commute between New York, LA [Los Angeles] and Singapore, with a few occasional stops in London, Dubai and Bangalore,” he said.

Mohan joined Snap in 2021 after leaving Facebook, where he served as vice-president and managing director of Facebook India. At Snap, he initially took charge as president of the Asia-Pacific region before being elevated to the role of chief business officer in February last year.

Mohan highlights Snap’s advertising transformation

During his tenure, Mohan focused on strengthening Snap’s advertising business by improving its technology platform and expanding performance-based advertising solutions.

“When I joined, we set out to rebuild Snap’s advertising business from the ground up. What that meant in practice: rewiring our ads platform for performance, making direct response the engine of the business, and proving to advertisers that a platform reaching nearly a billion users could deliver real, measurable outcomes. The progress that we have made in the last few years is massive,” Mohan said in the post.

Before joining Snap and Facebook, Mohan was the chief executive officer of Hotstar. His exit marks another senior leadership change involving an Indian technology executive who has held prominent global roles in the digital sector.