Smartworks Crosses 10 Million Sq Ft Portfolio, Reports 34% Revenue Growth

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited has crossed 10 million square feet of operational portfolio, becoming the first listed flex workspace provider in India to reach this scale. |

Gurugram: Smartworks is riding a wave of enterprise demand as it scales up its managed office platform, marking a significant milestone in India’s evolving flexible workspace market.

Portfolio Milestone Achieved

Smartworks has crossed 10 million square feet of operational portfolio, becoming the first listed flexible workspace provider in India to reach this scale, according to the press release on page 2. The milestone was driven by the operationalisation of its Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai, which also recently onboarded a Forbes 2000 client. This expansion reinforces the company’s position as a national-scale workspace infrastructure partner catering to large enterprises.

Strong Demand Momentum

The company’s growth is being fueled by rising demand from enterprises and Global Capability Centres, which are increasingly opting for managed, campus-style office solutions. This shift is visible in larger deal sizes, multi-city deployments, and longer contract tenures. Smartworks’ campus-led model—where it leases entire buildings and converts them into managed workspaces—allows clients to scale operations without handling real estate complexities directly.

Financial Performance Improves

Smartworks reported revenue of approximately Rs 472 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting about 34 percent year-on-year growth, as highlighted in the financial snapshot on page 2. Mature centres operated at around 93 percent committed occupancy, indicating strong utilization and stable demand across locations.

The company noted that with improving portfolio maturity and occupancy, it is entering a phase of cash compounding supported by predictable revenue streams.

Scaled Platform Advantage

The company’s broader platform now spans around 15.3 million square feet across 63 centres in 15 cities, as mentioned in the company overview section on page 2. With over 770 clients, including Forbes 2000 companies, multinational corporations, and high-growth startups, Smartworks has built a diversified client base. Its SmartVantage offering further strengthens its positioning by helping global firms establish scalable and compliant operations in India.

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Smartworks’ milestone highlights a broader structural shift in India’s office market, where enterprises are increasingly prioritizing flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiency in workspace solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external sources or independent verification.