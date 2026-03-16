Smartworks Promoter SNS Infrarealty Acquires 25,000 Shares Through Open Market Purchase In March 2026

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited disclosed that its promoter entity, SNS Infrarealty LLP, acquired 25,000 equity shares of the company through open market purchases. |

New Delhi: Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited has informed stock exchanges that one of its promoters has increased its stake through a small open market purchase, reinforcing promoter participation in the company’s equity.

SNS Infrarealty LLP, a promoter of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, acquired 25,000 equity shares of the company through open market purchases. The transactions were carried out over two trading days—12 March 2026 and 13 March 2026. According to the company’s disclosure, the total acquisition represents 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shareholding or voting rights.

The company clarified that the transaction size falls below the threshold that would normally trigger mandatory reporting under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. Despite the limited scale of the purchase, Smartworks said it chose to disclose the transaction voluntarily to maintain transparency with investors and other stakeholders.

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The acquisition was executed through the open market rather than through a block deal or negotiated transaction. Company filings show SNS Infrarealty LLP as the promoter entity making the purchase, indicating continued promoter participation in the company’s publicly traded shares.

The disclosure was submitted to both the National Stock Exchange and BSE as part of the company’s broader corporate governance approach. Management said the voluntary disclosure reflects the company’s commitment to transparent communication with shareholders, even when regulatory thresholds for mandatory disclosure are not triggered. The company requested the exchanges to take the information on record as part of its official filings.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from information contained in the company’s official stock exchange disclosure dated 16 March 2026. No external sources or additional reporting have been used beyond the contents of the provided PDF.