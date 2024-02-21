Smart Trolleys At Hyderabad Airport: Harsh Goenka Praises India's Tech Leap; RGIA Reacts (VIDEO)

Harsh Goenka, a prominent business figure and Chairman of the RPG Group, expressed his admiration for India's technological advancements in a tweet shared on his X platform (formerly Twitter). Goenka specifically highlighted the introduction of 'smart' airport trolleys, a feature he claims is absent even in some developed countries.

Taking to his X platform, Goenka posted, "Amazing to see how ‘smart’ our country is getting. I have not seen these trolleys even at any developed country airports." He also added the hashtag #IncredibleIndia to it.

Goenka further shared a video on his X platform showcasing the usage of smart trolleys at India's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

In response to Goenka's post, Hyderabad Airport acknowledged it and wrote, "Hey Harsh, we are all about enhancing the passenger experience, and this is just another step towards advanced technology. We are looking forward to delivering the best experience!!!"

What are these smart trolleys?

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) taken a step for travel convenience by introducing India's inaugural IoT-enabled Smart Trolleys in 2020. GHIAL, also known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, implemented a cutting-edge Long Range Internet of Things (IoT) platform, connecting a fleet of 3000 baggage trolleys. This technological leap allowed passengers to seamlessly track and locate baggage trolleys in real-time, aligning with the Digital India Programme's mission to enhance digital connectivity.

In a bid to eradicate the hassle of waiting for baggage trolleys, GHIAL took the lead as the first airport in India to deploy this innovative technology. The smart baggage trolleys, equipped with the Long Range (LoRa) platform, enables swift tracking and maintenance of trolley availability throughout the airport.