Smart Banking: Earn Up to 7% Interest on Savings with Kotak811's Savings Account |

If your savings account is playing the role of a necessary banking partner and not really bringing you new opportunities, it may be time to reconsider where you’re banking. If you believe it’s time to stop settling for a meagre 2-3% interest p.a. and start to expect more from your savings account? And if you are done visiting your bank for doing just about everything? You’re at the right place.

Modern saving is no longer confined to just keeping your money safe; it's about strategically growing your money with better returns and more accessible facilities. This is now possible with novel mobile banking products like the Kotak811 Digital Savings Account. This digital tool is designed to not just meet but exceed the expectations of the modern customer.

Get More Out of Your Savings

Most traditional savings accounts offer flexibility and a sense of security, but do they truly maximise the potential to grow your hard-earned money? While having a savings account does indeed enable customers to access other facilities like fixed deposits, credit/debit cards, and loans: they don’t deliver much in terms of earning interest. Kotak811 doesn't just redefine a savings account in this regard; it ensures your savings earn FD-like interest: without any of the limitations of regular FDs like premature withdrawal charges or penalties. Here’s how.

ActivMoney: Elevating Your Savings Game

ActivMoney is a revolutionary feature that can take your savings to a new dimension. This feature turns idle funds in Kotak811 savings accounts into high interest earning units within the account itself. It’s simple: your 811 account balance crosses a minimum threshold of ₹25,000. After this, every ₹ 5,000 is intelligently moved into a flexible fixed deposit that earns up to 7% interest. With interest credited every 180 days, it becomes a continuous cycle of growth on every rupee you add.

Even better, there are absolutely no charges or penalties for withdrawing money: it’s still a savings account after all! And even if your account balance goes below ₹25,000, there’s nothing to worry about.

With Kotak811’s ActivMoney, your money works harder for you, growing at a rate similar to regular fixed deposits while maintaining the accessibility of a savings account. The fun doesn’t stop here!

Digital Convenience at Its Best

Opening the Kotak811 Digital Savings Account is as effortless as it is innovative. No more tedious paperwork or branch visits – simply use your Aadhaar and PAN to open a digital savings account right from your phone. The emphasis is on benefits: full KYC with zero paperwork, a powerful app for complete control, and a virtual debit card for online transactions. All it takes is just 3 minutes.

Zero Balance, Maximum Freedom

Kotak811 Savings Accounts also stand out for their zero balance requirement. Bid farewell to worries about maintaining a specific monthly balance or paying penalties for non-compliance. Your 811 savings account is designed for finance with freedom and flexibility.

A Holistic Digital Experience

Kotak811 isn't just an account; it's a comprehensive financial ecosystem that is available through one ultimate, powerful app. You can manage your finances 24x7; open an FD; get a Credit Card against it, use a virtual debit card; and more: all from the Kotak811 App.

Savings Account Eligibility: Inclusivity at Its Core

The beauty of the Kotak811 Digital Savings Account lies in its inclusivity. Whether you're a seasoned account user or a newcomer to the financial world, savings account eligibility is straightforward. If you're 18 years or above, possess a valid Aadhaar and PAN card, and are a residing citizen of India, you're ready to embark on your digital savings journey.

More Financially Inclusive Features

Financial inclusion is at the heart of the Kotak811 DreamDifferent Credit Card as well. With a minimum FD of just ₹ 5,000, 811 customers, irrespective of income or employment, can get this credit card. Use the card: make payments, avail offers, build credit score, and keep earning interest on the FD! Responsible usage will also help build a solid credit profile and make you eligible for better loan and card deals down the line.

Redefining Modern Savings

In a world where financial choices matter, your savings account should be more than a repository for funds; it should be a dynamic partner in your financial growth. With Kotak811's Digital Savings Account: every rupee does count, and financial convenience is synonymous with digital innovation. Open a Kotak811 Digital Savings Account today and embrace a future where your money works how you like it to.