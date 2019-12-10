Slowdown saga: Auto sales down 12%

New Delhi: Domestic automobile sales continued to decline in November with the overall sectoral off-take plunging 12.05% on a year-on-year basis, data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the sector's total sales declined to 17,92,415 units in November from 20,38,007 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

In October the overall sectoral off-take had declined by 12.76% to 21,76,136 units.

Segment wise, the off-take of passenger vehicle sales during the month under review slipped by 0.84% to 2,63,773 units this November on a year-on-year basis.

In terms of passenger cars' sales de-grew by 10.83% to 1,60,306 units from 1,79,783 units sold during November 2018.

But the utility vehicle sales grew by 32.70% to 92,739 units, whereas vans' off-take went down by 34.32% to 10,728 units against that in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, the key indicator of economic activity -- commercial vehicle -- segment's sales were down by 14.98% to 61,907 units.

The sale of three-wheelers in November rose by 4.45% to 55,778 units, while two-wheeler sales edged lower by 14.27% to 14,10,939 units.

However, exports across categories were higher by 17.60% at 4,11,470 units.