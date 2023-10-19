SJVN Secures Consent From JKPCL And RUVNL For 1000 MW CPSU Solar Power Project | Representative image

SJVN Limited, In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, has announced its commitment to supply power to the Northern Region beneficiaries through a 1,000 MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Station, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This project is set to be developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme of the Government of India, situated in Village Bandarewala / Karnisar, Tehsil Poogal, District Bikaner, Rajasthan. The electricity generated by this initiative will cater to the energy needs of various government entities, either through direct consumption or distribution via DISCOMS.

The Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) and Rajasthan Urja Vidyut Nigam Limited (RUVNL) have provided their official consent to purchase a total of 600 MW and 500 MW of power, respectively, from this solar project. The total installed capacity of the project is 1000 MW, and it will be operational at a tariff of ₹2.57 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

