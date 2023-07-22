 SJVN Announces Acquisition Of Equity Shares In Cross Border Power Transmission Company
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
SJVN Limited on Saturday announced that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held approved the acquisition of equity shares in Cross Border Power Transmission Company Limited (CPTC), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The turnover of CPTC for the financial year ended March 31,2023 is 741.67 lakhs.

About Cross Border Power Transmission Company Limited

CPTC is a Joint Venture Company and was incorporated on 19th December, 2006 under the Companies Act, 1956. The main objects of CPTC inter alia includes to engage in the business of building, maintaining and operating transmission systems between India and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan for the purpose of export and import of electrici1ty, transmission of data and other related business. CPTC is presently engaged in Establishment, Operation & Maintenance and Transfer of Indian Portion of lndo-Nepal Cross Border Transmission Line from Muzaffarpur to Dhalkebar. The transmission line includes OPGW for communication purposes also.

SJVN Ltd

The shares of SJVN Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹50.20, up by 0.20 percent.

