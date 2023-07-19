SJVN’s Hydro Power Stations Generate 50.498 MU All Time High Single Day Generation

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has established new all time high record of 50.498 MU in single day power generation from it two flagship hydro power stations in Himachal Pradesh. 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has set new record with 39.527 MU and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station with 10.971 MU energy generation in single day on 17th July 2023.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that NJHPS has achieved new milestone of 39.527 MU thus surpassing its previous record generation of 39.526 MU that was set on 29.08.2022. Rampur HPS has also set new record of 10.971 MU breaking its previous record of 10.954 MU on 16.07.23. “Our achievements are the result of efficient Management, optimum Operation & Maintenance practices as well as proper Repair and Maintenance of the project components which has contributed in achieving maximum efficiency and productivity,” said Sharma.

Nand Lal Sharma said that the power stations of SJVN have sustained the positive trajectory in power generation. Total generation from all the operational Solar and Wind Power Stations of SJVN during April-June Quarter of the current fiscal has been 101.051 million units which is 73.04% higher than the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Also, this year 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Station has achieved highest ever June month’s generation of 15.039 MU breaking the previous record of 11.119 MU in fiscal 2021-22.

Nand Lal Sharma congratulated all the employees and expressed special thanks for constant guidance and support to Union Power Minister, Ministry of Power and Governments of the States where power stations of SJVN are located.

SJVN is marching forward with vigor to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

