Six Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 63,478 Crore In Market Cap, L&T And SBI Lead Gains As Sensex Rises 0.22%

Six of India's top-10 valued firms added Rs 63,478 crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Larsen & Toubro and SBI.

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of six out of India’s top-10 most valued companies increased by Rs 63,478.46 crore last week. The rally was led by strong gains in Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India (SBI).

During the same period, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 187.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, reflecting a steady but modest upward trend in the broader market.

L&T, SBI Emerge as Biggest Gainers

Larsen & Toubro recorded the highest jump in valuation. Its market cap surged by Rs 28,523.31 crore to reach Rs 6,02,552.24 crore.

SBI followed closely, adding Rs 16,015.12 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 11,22,581.56 crore.

Other gainers included HDFC Bank, which saw its valuation rise by Rs 9,617.56 crore to Rs 14,03,239.48 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added Rs 5,977.12 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 5,52,203.92 crore.

Bajaj Finance gained Rs 3,142.36 crore, while Reliance Industries saw a marginal increase of Rs 202.99 crore.

Companies That Saw Decline

On the other hand, four companies in the top-10 list witnessed erosion in their market valuation.

Bharti Airtel recorded the sharpest fall, losing Rs 15,338.66 crore in market cap.

ICICI Bank declined by Rs 14,632.10 crore.

IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also saw their valuations fall by Rs 6,791.58 crore and Rs 1,989.95 crore, respectively.

Ranking of Most-Valued Firms

Reliance Industries remained India’s most-valued company, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel. SBI, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Infosys completed the top-10 list.