Six Million Afghans Received Aid From World Food Programme Last Month

The World Food Programme (WFP) recently announced that six million people in Afghanistan have received aid over the past month, according to Khaama Press.

According to the press release, the aid has been provided to meet the needs of beneficiaries in delivering meals to their children.

It further added that it has been able to provide this assistance with the help of financial support from some private donors and cooperating countries, reported Khaama Press.

This comes after the UNWFP highlighted that economic challenges and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan have increased the demand for food aid.

Amid a dire humanitarian crisis, Afghan refugees are returning from Pakistan in significant numbers.

The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, including ongoing conflict and economic instability, has prompted many refugees to seek repatriation despite the uncertain conditions awaiting them, as reported by Khaama Press.

Following their return, the refugees are facing immense challenges, including limited access to basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

They have urged the international community to provide urgent assistance to support the resettlement and reintegration efforts for returning Afghan refugees, ensuring their safety and well-being amidst the ongoing crisis in their homeland, Khaama Press reported.