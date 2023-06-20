SIS Group Appoints Vrinda Sarup As Additional Director (Independent) Of The Company |

SIS Group on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Vrinda Sarup as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a term of two years with effect from June 20, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Vrinda Sarup is a retired IAS officer with over 35 years of administrative experience. Throughout her illustrious career, she held various esteemed positions in the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. She served as the Secretary - Food and Public Distribution in the Government of India and also as the Union Secretary - School Education and Literacy. In the Government of Uttar Pradesh, she held eminent positions such as Principal Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary Technical & Vocational Education, State Project Director Education for All Projects and served as Collector and District Magistrate at the district level.

During her tenure in the Government of India, Sarup played a significant role in major pan-India school education programmes such as the District Primary Education Programme and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. She collaborated closely with International organisations including the World Bank, DFID of UK, UNICEF, European Union and the World Food Programme.

Sarup holds a Master’s Degree in History from Delhi University and joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1987. After retirement, she continues to contribute to the sectors of Education and Food in an advisory capacity. She currently holds the position of Managing Trustee of the World Food Programme Trust for India. Sarup is also member of the Management / Executive Committees of DPS society and serves as an Independent Director on the board of International Travel House Limited. Additionally, she is actively involved with several NGOs in the education and social development sectors.