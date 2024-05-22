Singapore To Get SGD 2 Billion AstraZeneca Facility For Next-Generation Cancer Drugs

ADCs are next-generation treatments that deliver highly potent cancer-killing agents directly to cancer cells through a targeted antibody.

In a media release yesterday about its Singapore plans, AstraZeneca said: “The planned greenfield facility, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), will be AstraZeneca’s first end-to-end ADC production site, fully incorporating all steps of the manufacturing process at a commercial scale.”

It added: “Manufacturing of ADCs is a multi-step process that comprises antibody production, synthesis of chemotherapy drug and linker, conjugation of drug-linker to the antibody, and filling of the completed ADC substance.”

EDB Chairman Png Cheong Boon said, “We welcome AstraZeneca’s decision to establish a manufacturing presence in Singapore for the first time. It will also be a first for AstraZeneca — an end-to-end manufacturing facility for novel antibody drug conjugates that enables precision therapy for cancer.”

Boon added, “This greenfield investment is a strong show of confidence in Singapore’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and talent, strengthens our ecosystem in supporting the development and manufacturing of precision medicines, and creates meaningful jobs and economic opportunities for Singapore. We look forward to a successful partnership with AstraZeneca.”

Partnership for Green Solution

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said, “AstraZeneca has built an industry-leading portfolio of cancer medicines, including antibody drug conjugates, which have shown enormous potential to replace traditional chemotherapy for patients across many settings.”

About the reason for choosing Singapore, the pharma CEO said, “Singapore is one of the world’s most attractive countries for investment, given its reputation for excellence in complex manufacturing, and I am excited for AstraZeneca to locate our USD 1.5 billion ADC manufacturing facility in the country.”

AstraZeneca has a broad portfolio of in-house ADCs, including six wholly owned ADCs, in the clinic and many more in preclinical development.

According to the media release, the company will work with the Singapore Government and other partners on green solutions for the ADC facility. This facility will be designed to emit zero carbon from its first day of operations.

AstraZeneca aims to begin design and construction of the manufacturing facility by the end of 2024, with targeted operational readiness from 2029.

