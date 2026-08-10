Singapore Airlines Appoints Aswin K As General Manager For India To Lead Growth Strategy

Aswin K has taken charge as Singapore Airlines’ General Manager for India and will lead the carrier’s operations and growth strategy from Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has appointed Aswin K as its General Manager for India, with effect from August 1. He will oversee SIA's operations across the country, which is one of the most important international markets for the carrier, and lead its growth strategy.

SIA holds a 25.1 per cent shareholding in Air India following its privatisation and acquisition by the Tata Group, making India a crucial focus for the carrier.

Aswin succeeds Sy Yen Chen, who served as GM India for more than five years. According to SIA, Chen's leadership and extensive experience contributed significantly to SIA's growth in the Indian market during his tenure.

Previous Leadership Role

Previously, Aswin served as General Manager for Italy from 2024. In his new role, he is expected to lead the airline's growth strategy in one of its most important international markets while strengthening relationships with travel trade partners, customers and key industry stakeholders. He will be based in Mumbai, which serves as SIA’s head office for its India operations.

Experience Across Regions

With more than 12 years of experience with Singapore Airlines, Aswin joined the airline in 2014 as an aviation network analyst before taking on the role of regional marketing manager for West Asia and Africa.

He subsequently served as state manager for Karnataka and Telangana in Bengaluru, followed by General Manager for the Gulf and Middle East, where he oversaw SIA's commercial operations across the region.

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Focus On Indian Market

Commenting on his new role, Aswin said, "India is a market of strategic importance for Singapore Airlines and I look forward to connecting with our customers, travel trade partners and industry stakeholders as we continue to strengthen our presence across the country. As demand for international travel continues to grow and the aviation landscape evolves, we remain committed to delivering our award-winning service and world-class products via our extensive global network."

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