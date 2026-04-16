Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong Likely To Meet Tata Executives In Mumbai To Review Air India Turnaround

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong is likely to meet senior executives of the Tata Group on Thursday at Bombay House in Mumbai, with discussions expected to focus on the financial and operational challenges facing Air India.



Goh is reported to have arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day and is expected to hold detailed talks with Tata Group leadership on the airline's ongoing turnaround efforts.

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According to sources, he is also likely to meet Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during his visit.



The anticipated meeting comes at a crucial juncture for Air India, which has been undergoing a major transformation since its acquisition by the Tata Group from the Indian government in January 2022.



Singapore Airlines later acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in the carrier -- strengthening its strategic partnership with the Tata Group in the aviation sector.



Despite the ambitious revival plan, Air India continues to face multiple headwinds. The airline is grappling with rising operating costs due to airspace restrictions triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, as well as the prolonged closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian carriers.



These constraints have forced the airline to operate longer routes for several long-haul international flights, resulting in higher fuel consumption and increased expenses.



This has added pressure on its financial performance at a time when it is also investing heavily in fleet expansion and service upgrades.



Meanwhile, earlier this month, Air India confirmed the resignation of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson.



In an official statement issued on April 7, the airline said that a committee has been constituted to find the successor in the coming months.



"Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organisation and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition," the airline stated.



"He will remain in the role until his successor is announced and in place," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)