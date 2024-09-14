Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Representational image. | Photo courtesy: pixabay.com

As per the Singapore Police Force, the operation was conducted between 30 August and 12 September 2024. The scammers were involved in over 1,500 scams worth SGD 12.8 million.

Stating the nature of the scams, the SPF said they were mainly investment scams, e-commerce scams, job scams, friend impersonation scams, fake buyer scams, and internet love scams.

“The persons are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence. The offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine,” the SPF said.

“The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to SGD 500,000, or both.

“The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019 carries a fine of up to SGD 125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both,” it added.

